Modeling COVID-19 to Inform State and Local Response

Nowcasts Rt.live rt.live Rt.live provides a state-level estimate of R-effective, taking the number of cases and the input. It accounts for the delay from infection to onset of symptoms and changes in the amount of testing done. raw data Covid Act Now Covid Act Now Covid Act Now provides statewide and county level estimates of R-effective, taking mortality and confirmed cases as inputs. Because of potential reporting delays and errors in the data, they perform smoothing, and require 10 preceding days of data. County-level estimates on the 'Nowcasts'' tab show average R-effective for the last 7 days. raw data Epi Forecasts Epi Forecasts Epi Forecasts provides national and state-level estimates of R-effective, taking the number of cases as an input. It accounts for the delay from infection to onset of symptoms. raw data COVID-19 Projections (covid19-projections.com) COVID-19 Projections (Youyang Gu) COVID-10 Projections fits a parameterized S-curve (logistic function) for R-effective to minimize the mean-squared error of historical daily mortality data. COVID-19 Projections provides state-level estimates for R-effective, mortality and the infected population. raw data UCLA Machine Learning Lab UCLA ML Lab UCLA ML Lab provides state and California county projections of mortality and the number of confirmed cases. At the the state level, they publish current R-effective. UCLA ML uses a modified SEIR model with a compartment for undetected cases. The model parameters are selected to minimize the historical prediction error of the number of current cases and number of recovered patients. raw data Imperial College London (ILC) Imperical College London COVID-19 State-Level Tracking ICL provides state-level infection and mortality projections. The reproduction number R_t is calibrated using mobility data. The model estimates the probability of model inputs which best match the distribution of historical mortality data, using Bayesian methods. raw data

Forecasts Covid Act Now Covid Act Now The CovidActNow model is a SEIR model with compartments for disease severity and medical intervention. Each county and state is calibrated separately, and R-effective is inferred using observed data. raw data Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation IHME IHME is a multistage model, where the first stage fits an S-curve to historical daily deaths data, and the second stage is an SEIR compartment model. The SEIR model's R-effective is calibrated using the output of the first stage, but it also incorporates temperature data, population density, local testing capacity, and changes in mobility data. IHME provides projections of mortality, number of infections, and hospital utilization at the state and national level. raw data GLEAM MOBS The Global Epidemic and Mobility Model (GLEAM) uses a individual-based, stochastic spatial epidemic model. The model uses mobility data and travel patterns to simulate spatial contact patterns. The likely ranges of basic parameters, such as R0 and IFR, are inferred from observed data. raw data MIT Delphi MIT MIT DELPHI is a standard SEIR model with compartments for undetected cases and hospitalizations. R-effective is modeled as an S-curve (arctan) to reflect government interventions and social distancing. raw data COVID-19 Forecast Hub Reich Lab The Reich Lab at the UMass-Amherst is an Influenza Forecasting Center of Excellence and the source for the official CDC COVID-19 Forecasting page. Taking other forecasts as the input, this is arithmetic average across eligible models of cumulative deaths forecasts. Forecasts are weekly out to 4 weeks, at the state and national level. raw data Johns Hopkins University Infectious Disease Dynamics Group http://www.iddynamics.jhsph.edu/ The COVID Scenario Pipeline is a county-level metapopulation model that incorporates commuting patterns and stochastic SEIR disease dynamics. To produce near-term forecasts of deaths and hospitalizations in the population, county-specific transmission and county-specific risks of hospitalization and death were inferred using a novel Bayesian inference algorithm is used to calibrate the model to weekly county-level incident cases and deaths, as reported by USAFacts. Fixed time delays from infection to case confirmation, hospitalization, and death were employed in projecting these outcomes. The estimates reported by this model incorporate uncertainty in baseline R0, the duration of the infectious period, the effectiveness of statewide intervention policies, and process stochasticity. Code Repository

Scenario Modeling Methods

Inference Methods